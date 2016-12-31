And The NBA's Next Breakout Star Is

2 Chainz Showed Off His Jumper Prior To The Hawks Game On Friday Night

12.30.16 38 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The Atlanta Hawks and 2 Chainz have an interesting relationship. The well-publicized rapper hails from College Park, Ga. and played basketball at the college level at Alabama State. With that in mind, it should not be a surprise that 2 Chainz greatly supports the Hawks, and on Friday night, he was set to perform at both half-time and post-game for Atlanta’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Prior to the game, though, 2 Chainz was caught by cameras “warming up” with some jump shooting on the court, and the good folks at the NBA released the video for public consumption. In addition to flashing his shooting form, the hip-hop star was also able to showcase his handle, and the Hawks were very excited to have him on board.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin had this to say in a pregame press release:

“2 Chainz always makes a splash when he performs at our games, and this season he wants to provide Hawks fans an experience they won’t soon forget as we close 2016 with a bang. The energy and atmosphere will make Philips Arena the only place to be in Atlanta on Friday night.”

While the plan may not have involved 2 Chainz actively engaging in basketball activities, it did involve the Hawks giving away 5,000 mixtapes of an “exclusive music compilation” from the rapper, and this undoubtedly ensured a bump in attendance at Philips Arena. The moral of the story? 2 Chainz is a treasure to both the Atlanta Hawks and their fans.

(Hawks.com)

TAGS2 ChainzATLANTA HAWKS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP