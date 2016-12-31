Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Atlanta Hawks and 2 Chainz have an interesting relationship. The well-publicized rapper hails from College Park, Ga. and played basketball at the college level at Alabama State. With that in mind, it should not be a surprise that 2 Chainz greatly supports the Hawks, and on Friday night, he was set to perform at both half-time and post-game for Atlanta’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Prior to the game, though, 2 Chainz was caught by cameras “warming up” with some jump shooting on the court, and the good folks at the NBA released the video for public consumption. In addition to flashing his shooting form, the hip-hop star was also able to showcase his handle, and the Hawks were very excited to have him on board.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin had this to say in a pregame press release:

“2 Chainz always makes a splash when he performs at our games, and this season he wants to provide Hawks fans an experience they won’t soon forget as we close 2016 with a bang. The energy and atmosphere will make Philips Arena the only place to be in Atlanta on Friday night.”

While the plan may not have involved 2 Chainz actively engaging in basketball activities, it did involve the Hawks giving away 5,000 mixtapes of an “exclusive music compilation” from the rapper, and this undoubtedly ensured a bump in attendance at Philips Arena. The moral of the story? 2 Chainz is a treasure to both the Atlanta Hawks and their fans.

(Hawks.com)