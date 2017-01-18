Getty Image / USA Today

New Orleans is famous for a lot of things, including the following four B’s: Bourbon Street, booze, beignets, and bachelor/bachelorette parties. But this year we’ll have to add a fifth: basketball, as the 2017 All-Star Weekend comes to the crescent city.

But if all you know about NOLA is the sports teams who play there and Mardi Gras seems like a fun time (this could enter another “b” word on the list, but more on that later), you could probably use some help should you decide to make the trip to New Orleans for All-Star festivities Feb. 17-19.

So we enlisted the help of Pelicans guard Tim Frazier and his teammate, Baton Rouge native Langston Galloway, for the inside scoop on everything New Orleans ahead of All-Star Weekend. Not discussed (but still pretty dope), is the halftime performance by John Legend and player intro music from The Roots.

We talked to the Pelicans duo at the NBA Store in Manhattan as part of the launch of the NBA’s All-Star apparel. Unfortunately, Legend’s better half Chrissy Teigen was not there to promote the launch. Maybe next time?

Peter Bukowski: You’re from Baton Rouge. You’ve been to New Orleans. To able to have a homecoming of sorts, what has that meant to you?

Galloway: It means a lot, just to have my family there. And my wife is from Baton Rouge as well, so it’s great to have all my family right there in front of me and see me every single night.