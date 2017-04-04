Getty Image

Malik Monk became the latest early entrant to officially declare for the 2017 NBA Draft, as he joins other talented freshmen like teammate De’Aaron Fox, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith of N.C. State, FSU’s Jonathan Isaac, Arizona’s Lauri Markannen, Jason Tatum from Duke, and others as one-and-dones headed off to the pros.

This year’s NBA Draft is considered one of the deepest we’ve seen in recent memory, largely due to the strength of this freshman class leaving school early. It’s not just freshman that are leaving their programs before their senior season, though, as a number of sophomores and juniors are also going to test the waters of the NBA Draft process.

The list of NBA Draft early entrants is ever-growing, and not all of them will complete the draft process — the new NBA rule allows them to declare, but not sign an agent to maintain eligibility if their draft stock isn’t where they want it to be. Here is the list, in alphabetical order, of

Deng Adel – Louisville (SO)

Jashaun Agost – LIU Brooklyn (FR)

Jarrett Allen – Texas (FR)

Dwayne Bacon – Florida State (SO)

Lonzo Ball – UCLA (FR)