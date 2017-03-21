Getty Image

The 2017 NBA Draft is bound to be one of the best classes we’ve ever seen. With talent up-and-down the board from one through 60, it’s no wonder people seem overwhelmed with whom the star’s could be. From guards to big-men, this NCAA tournament has a lot of the top talent still playing in the big dance.

While it’s important not to overreact to a performance, good or bad, in such a small sample size, GMs still get infatuated with players based on a tournament run (or lack thereof). Guys who shine go earlier than expected, and players who bow out early sometimes get unfairly knocked for a cold night or their team’s inability to match up with a contrasting styles.

We listed some of the players people were talking about from the early-rounds of the NCAA tournament and their prospects at the next-level.