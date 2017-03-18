With just under five minutes to play in a round of 32 contest, top-seeded Gonzaga was leading eighth-seeded Northwestern 63-58. The Wildcats were charging back hard after being down double digits for most of the game when Northwestern coach Chris Collins was assessed a technical foul for losing his mind and running on the court.

Gonzaga would hit the two free throws to extend the lead to seven points. It was a deflating moment for the Wildcats, who were moving into a position to pull the upset.

But did Collins have good reason to be mad?