Gonzaga Survived Northwestern With Help From A Blown Call And A Technical

#NCAA Tournament 2017
03.18.17 26 mins ago

With just under five minutes to play in a round of 32 contest, top-seeded Gonzaga was leading eighth-seeded Northwestern 63-58. The Wildcats were charging back hard after being down double digits for most of the game when Northwestern coach Chris Collins was assessed a technical foul for losing his mind and running on the court.

Gonzaga would hit the two free throws to extend the lead to seven points. It was a deflating moment for the Wildcats, who were moving into a position to pull the upset.

But did Collins have good reason to be mad?

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament 2017
TAGSBlown CallsGonzagaNCAA Tournament 2017NORTHWESTERN
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 day ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 4 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP