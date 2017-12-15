Here Are All The Ways You Can Vote Players Into The NBA All-Star Game In Los Angeles

Voting for the NBA All-Star Game just got a lot more technical this year. Gone are the days of the paper ballot and tiny pencil, replaced by the wonderful world of the internet.

Sure, you can always just vote for LeBron James and Stephen Curry on NBA.com, but why not let the Internet of Things help cast your vote with the help of Amazon’s Alexa or by spamming your Twitter followers with votes for Joel Embiid?

The NBA announced all the ways you can vote in your favorite All-Stars this year, and there truly are a wide variety of ways to get your voice heard, sometimes multiple times at once.

You can ask your Alexa to cast a vote for you up to 10 times a day, post Twitter and Facebook updates with #NBAVOTE to have your voice heard, and also use the NBA app on your phone to make your All-Star dreams come true. You can even Google how to vote for someone and the magic of the internet will help show you the way.

