Sometimes, the numbers lie.
Aaron Brooks is a full foot shorter than Robin Lopez but he had no problem blocking the Chicago Bulls 7-footer on Monday night.
There’s just something so odd about watching a short (you know, for an NBA player) guy get massive ups and reject a Noted Tall Person. The optics of it just looks all wrong. I keep watching the replay and expecting something different to happen, but Lopez got got by a short guy. It’s wild.
Brooks comes out of nowhere in the replay and somehow doesn’t foul Lopez as he went to the rim with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter. The block was so clean Brooks came down with the basketball and started the play up the floor. Basically, he rebounded a shot that never came.
I still don’t understand what happened here. This doesn’t seem real, and it’s starting to make me plumb the depths of my soul. Are numbers real? Can 6-footers soar past the 7-foot giants, chained to this cosmic rock by gravity and hubris? Is this a sign that short players will inherit the NBA, or simply a fluke play hidden within the chaos of this universe’s endless mysteries?
Anyway, great block Aaron Brooks. Keep up the good work.
Why is it the PG is the only one playing D?