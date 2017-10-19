Getty Image

Aaron Gordon burst onto the NBA scene two seasons ago when he went head-to-head with Zach LaVine in what might go down as the most thrilling slam dunk contest in league history. A lot of folks thought he got robbed of his rightful crown in that event, so the hyper-athletic forward came back last February to try and claim the throne, although a nagging injury hampered that effort.

Going into this season, the organization is expecting big things from their fourth-year player as Orlando tries to climb their way out of the cellar, and in their season opener against the Heat on Wednesday night, the Magic were able to pull out a tough 116-109.

In the process, Gordon submitted one of the best highlight plays of the night with this self-alley-oop pass for a massive dunk in traffic late in the second quarter.