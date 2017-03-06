Aaron Gordon Barely Beat The Third Quarter Buzzer With A Tip Slam

Getty Image

The last month or so has been up and down for Aaron Gordon. In a piece of good news, Magic head coach Frank Vogel said that Gordon is better at playing power forward than small forward, which is probably the best long-term move for the young and talented

In not so good news, Gordon lost the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest. He entered the competition as the favorite to win – largely because plenty of people thought he was screwed out of the 2016 title – and then more or less laid an egg with the help of a drone.

On Sunday, Gordon reminded us that the Dunk Contest was a bit of a fluke and he can make big plays via dunks. Mario Hezonja tried to drive to the rim to get a basket before the third quarter came to an end. His attempt was rebuffed at the rim, but fortunately Gordon was there to clean up the mess just before the buzzer.