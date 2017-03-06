Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Aaron Gordon Barely Beat The Third Quarter Buzzer With A Tip Slam

03.05.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

The last month or so has been up and down for Aaron Gordon. In a piece of good news, Magic head coach Frank Vogel said that Gordon is better at playing power forward than small forward, which is probably the best long-term move for the young and talented

In not so good news, Gordon lost the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest. He entered the competition as the favorite to win – largely because plenty of people thought he was screwed out of the 2016 title – and then more or less laid an egg with the help of a drone.

On Sunday, Gordon reminded us that the Dunk Contest was a bit of a fluke and he can make big plays via dunks. Mario Hezonja tried to drive to the rim to get a basket before the third quarter came to an end. His attempt was rebuffed at the rim, but fortunately Gordon was there to clean up the mess just before the buzzer.

TAGSAaron GordonORLANDO MAGIC
