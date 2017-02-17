Getty Image

Chef Aarón Sánchez is among the players that will take to the court Friday night for the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, as he trades in his knives and apron for a jersey and ball. Sánchez is best known as one of the judges on Food Network’s Chopped, as well as making appearances on other Food Network shows.

Sánchez also is the co-owner of Johnny Sanchez, an authentic Mexican restaurant with locations in Baltimore and New Orleans. Sánchez, born and raised in New York, moved to New Orleans recently and is looking forward to showing off his hoops skills in front of his new home crowd.

Sánchez spoke with UPROXX Sports about his excitement for the Celebrity Game, New Orleans as a great food city and some tales from the Chopped kitchen.

How often do you get out to the courts and get to play ball?

Oh man, I’m out there at least once a week for sure. You know I played high school ball and was recruited and all that for like D-III. I used to be in a game every Sunday and play with a couple of guys that played D-I and stuff, so at least once a week, usually on Sundays, I try to get out there and mess it up a little bit.