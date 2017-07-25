Can This App Help Discover The Next Sports Superstar? | Human Impact

Adam Silver Found Kyrie Irving Requesting A Trade From The Cavaliers ‘Upsetting’

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.25.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Kyrie Irving trade request has taken over the NBA landscape in late July. Some of that is simply due to the general lull in terms of basketball content after the frenzy of free agency slowed to a crawl but, on the flip side, one of the game’s top young players asking for a trade away from LeBron James and the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champions would always provide fireworks.

One more indication of the magnitude of the story arrived on Monday, when NBA commissioner Adam Silver visited The Rich Eisen Show and was promptly asked about his feelings on the overhaul state of the player movement saga. In short order, he addressed Irving’s situation in Cleveland directly.

Silver’s comments even provided shout-out to a specific media member in Brian Windhorst of ESPN, who broke the initial news.

“I love the interest. I’m not ecstatic about the drama. I feel bad for whatever is going on in Cleveland. And I have no firsthand information but I assume where there is smoke, there is fire. Brian Windhorst (of ESPN) has been cataloging LeBron’s career for a long time and he usually has accurate insights from that team.

It’s upsetting when you see superstar players who have coexisted, who have had so much success together. Obviously, three Finals in a row, one championship. To hear that, for whatever reason, there is a sense that they can’t continue to coexist. I mean, yeah that’s drama, but it’s not necessarily the kind of drama that the league wants.”

It is fairly easy to see that this kind of “drama” provides endless entertainment and intrigue for fans of the league and, while Silver may be wise to avoid saying that, it is the kind of offseason storyline that has greatly aided in the NBA’s rise in prominence over the last several years. While the timing of Irving’s request (at least when it was leaked) is not ideal in any way for the Cavs, it is generally perfect for the league’s news cycle, as it has already provided multiple days of scintillating content in an otherwise dreary period.

Kyrie Irving might begin the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, simply because the team isn’t forced to trade him and has no incentive to do so unless proper value can be attained. For every day he is on the roster, though, the interest will only skyrocket and, despite what Silver may say publicly, that is good for the league in every market with the exception of Cleveland.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSADAM SILVERCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 20 hours ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 7 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP