NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

Adam Silver Revealed That The NBA Has Looked Into A Midseason Round-Robin Tournament

#NBA
01.14.17 18 mins ago

The NBA is easily the most ambitious American sports league. Those in charge are always looking for new ways to expand the league’s influence across the globe – take, for instance, the two regular season games that took place in Mexico City this year. On Thursday and Saturday, Phoenix played games against Dallas and San Antonio. Also on Thursday, Denver and Indiana squared off in London.

Sending teams to play in major cities outside of the United States and Canada is a cool idea. But what if the league takes it to the next level? Adam Silver proposed just that during a press conference where he brought up the idea of a midseason round-robin tournament involving multiple NBA teams in Mexico City.

“It ultimately may make sense to bring more teams, rather than just have two teams play each other for a single event, to maybe bring multiple teams and have some sort of midseason tournament,” Silver said during a press conference before the Suns vs. Spurs matchup. He also revealed that NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum has looked into whether there’s something “new and different” the league could do.

Silver has had plenty of new ideas during his tenure in charge of the NBA, but this would easily be the most ambitious. The commish has also brought up a similar idea in the past, as he mentioned doing a potential midseason tournament in Las Vegas back in the summer of 2014.

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSADAM SILVERNBA

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 24 hours ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP