Getty Image

Hey! Millennials! Look over here! I’m jingling these keys because I want your focus for a sec…LOOK OVER HERE! Thank you. Okay, you’re going to get mad about this, but stay with me: NBA commissioner Adam Silver is looking at ways to shorten the end of games because he fears millennials can’t pay attention for long periods of time.

I know, I know. The quotes from the ESPN story you’re about to read aren’t going to help your mood, either: