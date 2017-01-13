Adam Silver Wants To Shorten NBA Games Because Millennials Can’t Pay Attention

01.13.17 14 mins ago

Hey! Millennials! Look over here! I’m jingling these keys because I want your focus for a sec…LOOK OVER HERE! Thank you. Okay, you’re going to get mad about this, but stay with me: NBA commissioner Adam Silver is looking at ways to shorten the end of games because he fears millennials can’t pay attention for long periods of time.

I know, I know. The quotes from the ESPN story you’re about to read aren’t going to help your mood, either:

“It’s something that I know all of sports are looking at right now, and that is the format of the game and the length of time it takes to play the game,” Silver said. “Obviously people, particularly millennials, have increasingly short attention spans, so it’s something as a business we need to pay attention to.”

“When the last few minutes of the game take an extraordinary amount of time, sometimes it’s incredibly interesting for fans, other times it’s not,” Silver said. “The short answer to your question is we are going to take a fresh look at the format, specifically in the last two minutes.”

