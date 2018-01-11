Getty Image

The NBA has decided to do something fun and unique with the All-Star Game in 2018. Instead of having the rosters broken down by Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, each conference will have a captain and then select teams from a pool of players. It’s almost a playground-style approach, and it is an awesome way to freshen up a game that has gotten kind of stale in recent years.

The issue that many fans have is how team selection would happen. Instead of a live draft that happens on television, the captains will make their selections behind closed doors, which takes much of the intrigue out of the concept of a draft.

It’s drawn the ire of many, and on Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained why the league made the decision to go with a more conservative approach. He admitted that this is “a new initiative” that could “develop over time,” but still believes this is the best move for now because it doesn’t put captains in potentially awkward positions.