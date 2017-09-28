Adam Silver Expects NBA Players To Continue Standing During The National Anthem

#NBA
09.28.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The NBA has an official rule about standing while the national anthem plays. Buried on page 61 of the NBA’s official rulebook under a section titled “H. PLAYER/TEAM CONDUCT AND DRESS,” the second of five rules reads “Players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem.”

With how NBA players have responded to president Donald Trump’s actions towards Warriors star Stephen Curry in recent days, and with how protests during the national anthem have popped up across the NFL over the past week, this seems like a big deal. LeBron James and others around the NBA have sent their support to the NFL players in the face of criticism over their anthem protests, and it’s a distinct possibility that NBA players could choose to do something similar.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has encouraged players to use their platform to speak out on social issues, but, as far as he is concerned, rules are rules, and he told the media on Thursday he expects players to follow the league’s rule regarding standing for the anthem when the season kicks off next month.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSADAM SILVERNBA

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP