Adam Silver Says The NBA Is Considering Reformatting The Playoffs

#NBA Playoffs
10.08.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Of all the criticisms you can at levy at the NBA, a fear of change isn’t among them. To varying degrees of success and/or disaster, the league has tried all sorts of new initiatives to improve the quality of its product. Most recently, commissioner Adam Silver announced a long-overdue format change to the All-Star game in an effort to restore the annual festivity to watchability.

This season alone, the league has also made necessary tweaks to the schedule: an abbreviated preseason, the elimination of four games in five nights, and a further reduction in back-to-backs, all in an effort to preserve the players’ health and the quality of competition. League brass have further worked to ensure that the star players won’t sit out high-profile, nationally-televised games, which are a major revenue stream.

There are still matters to address, however. For instance, many would like to see a reduction in the number of regular-season games. Perhaps more pressing is the fact that the imbalance between the two conferences has never been greater following a wild off-season in which several superstars migrated West. It’s a reality that’s resurrected the ongoing debate about whether the playoffs should be seeded 1-16 regardless of conference considerations.

