Adam Silver has seen your Crying Jordan memes and knows how late you stay up firing off tweets online. On Friday, Silver admitted he has a secret Twitter account he uses to keep tabs on basketball Twitter.

A few hours later, someone posted on Medium and said that they may have found Silver’s not-so-secret account. A Jazz fan and “importer/exporter” named Kris says that @MiltonPoint is Silver’s secret Twitter handle, and the evidence is pretty convincing.