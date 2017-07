Adam Silver says the Warriors visiting the White House won’t come down to a league decision, but he has some advice for the team if the offer ever comes: go.

C.J. McCollum took a break from trying to convince Carmelo Anthony to join the Blazers to interview the NBA commissioner for The Players’ Tribune and got a few interesting answers out of Silver. The most notable one: what the Warriors should do if Donald Trump actually invites them to visit the White House.