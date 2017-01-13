One of the most legendary tennis players of all-time is getting a fitting tribute with three pairs of kicks from adidas. Arthur Ashe’s legacy as a tennis player is revered, as the three-time Grand Slam winner is the only black man to win the Australian Open, U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. More importantly, Ashe was a champion of civil rights, making his legacy off the court more noteworthy and even more fantastic than his career on it.
To honor Ashe, adidas is taking three of its signature shoes for NBA stars – James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Derrick Rose – and giving them a fresh twist. The Harden Vol. 1, Dame 3, and D Rose 7 will all get these modifications, which according to a release, sound awesome.
Harden Vol. 1 features a black and gray knit upper capped off with premium white leather and black contrasts, while Dame 3 and D Rose 7 pair classic white uppers and black accents in homage to the traditional performance gear of Ashe’s era. The “AA” graphic printed on the left sockliner stands not just for his initials but also for AIDS Awareness and Anti-Apartheid, while the “1975” graphic pays tribute to Ashe’s Wimbledon victory and No. 1 world ranking. “Arthur Ashe Activist Advocate” is displayed on the right sockliner to commemorate his contributions that transcend sport to this very day. Each model also comes equipped with a custom Arthur Ashe portrait and signature hangtag.
