One of the most legendary tennis players of all-time is getting a fitting tribute with three pairs of kicks from adidas. Arthur Ashe’s legacy as a tennis player is revered, as the three-time Grand Slam winner is the only black man to win the Australian Open, U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. More importantly, Ashe was a champion of civil rights, making his legacy off the court more noteworthy and even more fantastic than his career on it.

To honor Ashe, adidas is taking three of its signature shoes for NBA stars – James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Derrick Rose – and giving them a fresh twist. The Harden Vol. 1, Dame 3, and D Rose 7 will all get these modifications, which according to a release, sound awesome.