Adidas Apologized For Giving In To LaVar Ball’s Request To Have A Female Ref Removed

#Adidas
07.31.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball and adidas have found themselves under heavy criticism for what happened on Friday night at the company sponsored AAU tournament when a female official was removed at halftime after giving Ball a technical because Ball claimed she had a vendetta against him.

To this point, Ball has been unapologetic — and one could expect him to remain that way — and even doubled down with a repeat of his “stay in your lane” comment. Ball’s misogynistic comments have come under attack from the likes of ESPN analyst Jay Bilas and the NBA’s referee association.

For their part in enabling Ball by removing the ref, adidas has likewise come under fire and on Monday, a spokesperson released a statement to For The Win apologizing for the incident and claiming it didn’t reflect the company’s values.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas
TAGSAAUadidaslavar ball

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP