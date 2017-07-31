Getty Image

LaVar Ball and adidas have found themselves under heavy criticism for what happened on Friday night at the company sponsored AAU tournament when a female official was removed at halftime after giving Ball a technical because Ball claimed she had a vendetta against him.

To this point, Ball has been unapologetic — and one could expect him to remain that way — and even doubled down with a repeat of his “stay in your lane” comment. Ball’s misogynistic comments have come under attack from the likes of ESPN analyst Jay Bilas and the NBA’s referee association.

For their part in enabling Ball by removing the ref, adidas has likewise come under fire and on Monday, a spokesperson released a statement to For The Win apologizing for the incident and claiming it didn’t reflect the company’s values.