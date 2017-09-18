Adidas Has Reportedly Toppled Jordan Brand As The No. 2 Sports Shoe In America

09.18.17

Getty Image

Nike’s longtime reign atop the sports shoe and apparel industry has grown increasingly wobbly the past few years as both Adidas and Under Armour have been continuously nipping at their heels in terms of both sales and market presence. With quarterly sales on the decline and annual projections for next year looking bleak, the company announced in June that it would cut approximately 2 percent of its staff, with another massive round of layoffs set for September.

The sluggish growth for the Oregon-based shoe giant has been something of a canary in the coal mine for the industry as whole as overall sales have plateaued in recent years and have been slow to recover. Yet one of the big three companies seems to be doing something right.

According to Matt Powell, a sports analyst for the market research company NPD Group, Adidas is now the second-leading sports shoe company in America, having recently surpassed Jordan Brand for that distinction.

