The next big rivalry in the NBA isn’t the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, it’s two NBA reporters trying to scoop one another about the moves those supposed rivals are making.

For years, the first word in NBA news was a St. Bonaventure grad working for Yahoo Sports. Adrian Wojnarowski became the leading voice in breaking NBA news, and for good reason. He always seemed to be first, beating out bigger, seemingly more well-connected outlets like ESPN for the biggest stories in hoops.

At his peak, Woj was four or five picks ahead of the NBA Draft broadcast on ESPN, making people on Twitter feel like they were living in the future. His breaking news tweets became “Woj bombs” and fans reacted with glee when he would break a big trade or signing.