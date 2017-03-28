Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

Twitter Loved Adrian Wojnarowski Accusing The Kings Of Hiding Their Interest In Sam Hinkie

03.28.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Sam Hinkie may or may not be taking his Process to Sacramento soon. Or maybe never. It depends on whether you believe Adrian Wojnarowski or the Kings.

Reports surfaced on Monday night that the Sacramento Kings reached out to Hinkie to join the team’s front office. Both Marc Stein and Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team’s interest in Hinkie, but Woj went the extra mile when the Kings released a statement saying they weren’t interested by saying they were full of crap.

Wojnarowski doesn’t flat-out say the Kings are liars, but he does say they’re not telling the whole truth. With at least two different outlets reporting the same thing, it’s clear they’re looking for a new front office executive and seems pretty clear that looking at Hinkie is part of the … process. Sorry, sorry.

NBA Twitter replied to the tweet with the usual silly gifs and whatnot, but the overwhelming feeling was that Woj put on his best Ron Howard impersonation with the tweet.

Around The Web

TAGSAdrian WojnarowskiSACRAMENTO KINGSSam Hinkie
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP