Sam Hinkie may or may not be taking his Process to Sacramento soon. Or maybe never. It depends on whether you believe Adrian Wojnarowski or the Kings.

Reports surfaced on Monday night that the Sacramento Kings reached out to Hinkie to join the team’s front office. Both Marc Stein and Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team’s interest in Hinkie, but Woj went the extra mile when the Kings released a statement saying they weren’t interested by saying they were full of crap.

Kings: "The Kings are not hiring Sam Hinkie and have no plans to bring anyone in above Vlade." (They're searching for someone above Vlade). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 28, 2017

Wojnarowski doesn’t flat-out say the Kings are liars, but he does say they’re not telling the whole truth. With at least two different outlets reporting the same thing, it’s clear they’re looking for a new front office executive and seems pretty clear that looking at Hinkie is part of the … process. Sorry, sorry.

