The Alabama Crimson Tide took a huge loss on the football field on Saturday, but its men’s basketball team suffered a much crueler, much rarer fate in Brooklyn against Minnesota.

It was a testy tournament game that featured a few scuffles throughout the night, including a fight where the Tide’s reserve players left the bench area. That resulted in every Alabama bench player getting ejected, which meant the Tide would only have its five on-court players available for the rest of the game.

This is what Alabama’s bench looked like less than halfway through the second half.