Alabama Had To Play 3-On-5 After Its Entire Bench Was Ejected During A Fight

11.25.17 51 mins ago

Facebook/Stadium College Basketball

The Alabama Crimson Tide took a huge loss on the football field on Saturday, but its men’s basketball team suffered a much crueler, much rarer fate in Brooklyn against Minnesota.

It was a testy tournament game that featured a few scuffles throughout the night, including a fight where the Tide’s reserve players left the bench area. That resulted in every Alabama bench player getting ejected, which meant the Tide would only have its five on-court players available for the rest of the game.

This is what Alabama’s bench looked like less than halfway through the second half.

Around The Web

TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDECollege Basketball

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP