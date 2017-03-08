Getty Image

The BIG3 basketball league set to debut this summer has signed a number of former NBA players, but the one that has fans the most excited is Allen Iverson. While the BIG3 has added the likes of Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Ricky Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson and most recently Brian Scalabrine, bringing “The Answer” back to the basketball court remains their biggest achievement.

Iverson, once one of the NBA’s top 5 players, has always been a fan favorite for his combination of style, skill and attitude. After a rocky close to his NBA career where he struggled with the transition from star to role player, he now gets to go back to being the star attraction with the BIG3.

Five of the eight teams for the BIG3 have already been announced, but Iverson’s team name was unknown until Wednesday, when it was unveiled that Iverson’s team would be “3’s Company,” continuing the trend of team names involving the number three in some form.

BREAKING: @alleniverson has announced that he will play, coach and captain 3's Company team in the #BIG3 with Dermarr Johnson as co-captain. pic.twitter.com/t60iy0saFW — BIG3 (@thebig3) March 8, 2017

Not only will Iverson be the playing as the captain of “3’s Company,” but he will also serve as the coach. Each team starts off with two players, in this case Iverson and Dermarr Johnson, and then in April the teams will draft three more players from the draft pool.

Here are the names and players for six of the eight BIG3 teams that have been revealed so far:

Tri-State (Jermaine O’Neal and Bonzi Wells)

Ghost Ballers (Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis)

Killer 3s (Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson)

Trilogy (Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington)

3 Headed Monsters (Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams)

3’s Company (Allen Iverson and Dermarr Johnson)