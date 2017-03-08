The BIG3 basketball league set to debut this summer has signed a number of former NBA players, but the one that has fans the most excited is Allen Iverson. While the BIG3 has added the likes of Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Ricky Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson and most recently Brian Scalabrine, bringing “The Answer” back to the basketball court remains their biggest achievement.
Iverson, once one of the NBA’s top 5 players, has always been a fan favorite for his combination of style, skill and attitude. After a rocky close to his NBA career where he struggled with the transition from star to role player, he now gets to go back to being the star attraction with the BIG3.
Five of the eight teams for the BIG3 have already been announced, but Iverson’s team name was unknown until Wednesday, when it was unveiled that Iverson’s team would be “3’s Company,” continuing the trend of team names involving the number three in some form.
Not only will Iverson be the playing as the captain of “3’s Company,” but he will also serve as the coach. Each team starts off with two players, in this case Iverson and Dermarr Johnson, and then in April the teams will draft three more players from the draft pool.
Here are the names and players for six of the eight BIG3 teams that have been revealed so far:
Tri-State (Jermaine O’Neal and Bonzi Wells)
Ghost Ballers (Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis)
Killer 3s (Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson)
Trilogy (Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington)
3 Headed Monsters (Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams)
3’s Company (Allen Iverson and Dermarr Johnson)
“Once one of the NBA’s top 5 players…” Fuckouttahere. Dude was MVP. He was literally THE BEST player for at least one year. Throughout his Philly career he was, at WORST, top 3 (even his rookie year he won ROY over Kobe, Nash, Marburry, Camby, etc… and had a record 40+ points in 5 straight games. As a rookie…) I truly don’t think anyone who has seen him play in person can argue against that. He’s one of those once-a-generation guys who look amazing on TV, but can’t be truly appreciated until you see them in real-time, on the court/field in front of you against other players.
Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson on a team together is pretty surreal.