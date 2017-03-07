NBA TV

Ask most any NBA fan what the most memorable Allen Iverson moment is and they’ll tell you it’s him stepping over Tyronn Lue. It’s an iconic moment in NBA history, and one that sticks out in everyone’s mind as the ultimate A.I. play.

However, if you ask Iverson, he has a different answer. Iverson went on SportsCenter on Monday night and was asked which play he found more memorable between the Lue stepover and his crossover of Michael Jordan (which happened 20 years ago).