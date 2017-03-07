Ask most any NBA fan what the most memorable Allen Iverson moment is and they’ll tell you it’s him stepping over Tyronn Lue. It’s an iconic moment in NBA history, and one that sticks out in everyone’s mind as the ultimate A.I. play.
However, if you ask Iverson, he has a different answer. Iverson went on SportsCenter on Monday night and was asked which play he found more memorable between the Lue stepover and his crossover of Michael Jordan (which happened 20 years ago).
“You gotta say the Mike joint,” Iverson said. “Because it was Mike! The greatest player ever to play the game.”
Crossing over Jordan has to be the pick. I thought it was a given by now.
Besides, He’s been open about regretting disrespecting Lue like he did. I believe the two are even friends now.