Allen Iverson Is The Perfect Star For The Post-Jordan Era

Allen Iverson Thinks His Crossover Of Michael Jordan Is Better Than The Tyronn Lue Stepover

#Michael Jordan
03.07.17 2 hours ago

NBA TV

Ask most any NBA fan what the most memorable Allen Iverson moment is and they’ll tell you it’s him stepping over Tyronn Lue. It’s an iconic moment in NBA history, and one that sticks out in everyone’s mind as the ultimate A.I. play.

However, if you ask Iverson, he has a different answer. Iverson went on SportsCenter on Monday night and was asked which play he found more memorable between the Lue stepover and his crossover of Michael Jordan (which happened 20 years ago).

“You gotta say the Mike joint,” Iverson said. “Because it was Mike! The greatest player ever to play the game.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSALLEN IVERSONMichael Jordan
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 7 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP