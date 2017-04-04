Allen Iverson Spoofed His ‘Practice’ Rant For An Atlanta Braves Promo

Allen Iverson is an NBA Hall of Famer and has had many legendary moments on the basketball court, from his step-over of Tyronn Lue to his crossover of Michael Jordan, but few things are as memorable as his rant from a 2002 press conference in which he said “practice” 22 times.
That moment is inescapable for Iverson, but he’s learned to embrace it. The Hall of Famer and soon-to-be BIG3 player/coach also happens to be an Atlanta Braves fan.
The Braves are opening their new stadium, SunTrust Park, this season and called on Iverson to help with a new stadium promo that pokes fun at his practice press conference by having “reporters” ask him over and over about the parking situation at the new stadium.
Join The Discussion: Log In With