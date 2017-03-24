How Allie LaForce Became The Next Great Sideline Reporter

CBS Sports

NEW YORK – There’s a set change in the midst of filming a November episode of We Need To Talk, the hour-long CBS Sports Network show featuring a rotating cast of women discussing the biggest issues in sports. It’s taking everything in her power to keep Allie LaForce from moving furniture around. She’s not used to standing still, and especially not used to anything other than being responsible for multiple things at once. It comes down to a legal issue, though, something about the union and insurance, so she’s passes the time with conversation.

Not that conversation is any sort of chore for LaForce. The word that gets thrown around the most about her is “natural,” and it takes all of two minutes to see why. She’s been in front of cameras her whole life to the point where anytime she’d have a new outfit growing up, her mother – who runs a modeling agency in Atlanta and commuted weekly between Northeast Ohio and Georgia – would announce her to the room and have her show it off. When her mom was away for work, her aunt Connie Rummell, who coached Medina High School’s girls basketball team, would look after her and bring her to practice.

Even without her knowing it, LaForce was developing the skills that would later lead to her catapulting on the scene a couple years ago during the NCAA Tournament.

LaForce’s nontraditional path saw her make her way from Miss Teen USA and walking on the Ohio University basketball team to a regional job at SportsTime Ohio (now Fox Sports Ohio) before landing at CBS. And it was those early years in OU’s broadcasting school and in Athens, Ohio that set the foundation for why even now – nervously tapping her foot because she can’t help the production assistants – she still plans on outworking everyone around her.

“My favorite part about working with Allie on We Need To Talk is her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and confident,” says Laila Ali, who appears on the show with LaForce. “Her work ethic and preparation are second to none.”