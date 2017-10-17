Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry Believes DeMarcus Cousins Is The Team’s Best Three-Point Shooter

The New Orleans Pelicans have quite a bit of talent. In the frontcourt, it would be difficult to find a more dangerous duo than DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis and, at the point guard spot, Jrue Holiday is exceedingly solid at the point of attack.

However, everything in between is kind of a mess for the Pelicans on paper and head coach Alvin Gentry inadvertently shined a light on that uncertainty on Monday. In short, Gentry indicated to Marc Spears of ESPN that Boogie Cousins might, in fact, be his best shooter from beyond the three-point arc.

