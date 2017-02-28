What Charles Barkely Has To Say About Trump

Amar’e Stoudemire Gave A Homophobic Response When Asked About Having A Gay Teammate

02.28.17 5 mins ago

Amar’e Stoudemire‘s NBA career has been finished for some time, but since embarking on the journey of discovering his Jewish heritage, it’s a process that’s allowed the former All-Star to continue his basketball career in the Israeli league for Hapoel Jerusalem.

Unfortunately, his recent comments regarding the LGBTQ community are bound to bring bad publicity. Evidently, reporters from the Israeli news outlet Walla Sports asked a bunch of players, on camera, how they’d react to having an openly-gay teammate. Most said they’d be fine with it, but Stoudemire’s response was unapologetically homophobic.

