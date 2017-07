Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are bringing Andre Iguodala back and the 2015 Finals MVP will return to the team after agreeing to a three-year contract with the champs for a reported $48 million. The news was broken by two people: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and Iguodala himself.

Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay…. — Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 2, 2017

Andre Iguodala will sign a 3-year, $45M deal, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/c8K7K4TF0s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017

Wojnarowski got the updated terms of the deal, which is $3 million more than originally reported.