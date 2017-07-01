Getty Image

Stephen Curry finally received the contract he deserves on July 1 and Kevin Durant is seen as a lock to return to the Golden State Warriors in the coming days. Beyond that, the Warriors also reportedly invested a multi-year contract in Shaun Livingston and, for the most part, the reigning champions appear to be in great shape moving forward.

However, the future of do-everything forward Andre Iguodala is very much in question. The Sixth Man of the Year runner-up and 2015 NBA Finals MVP has received a great deal of interest on the market and there is even a theory percolating that other NBA teams want to steal him away in part to damage Golden State directly.

With that in mind, the Houston Rockets are reportedly jumping into the mix.