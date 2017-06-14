Getty Image

There was a report on Tuesday morning that the Golden State Warriors were going to pass on the ceremonial trip to the White House. While the team released a statement that refuted said report, it doesn’t exactly sound like Warriors forward Andre Iguodala would enjoy taking a trip to meet the President of the United States.

Iguodala is one of the many people in the Warriors organization who isn’t exactly a fan of Donald Trump. When Sam Amick of USA Today Sports asked him if he’d like to attend prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the versatile veteran gave a simple answer.

“Hell nah,” Iguodala said.

As Iguodala explained, though, it’s ultimately not his decision. The way the Warriors operate, the decision will ultimately be made by the team’s leader.

“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala said. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Based on comments that Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have made about Trump in the past, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if the Warriors ultimately decided to skip out on heading to the White House. Should that happen, Iguodala thinks he knows exactly what will go down.

“Maybe (Trump) doesn’t (invite us) and we don’t go, or we don’t say anything and make a big deal of it, and he doesn’t make a big deal of it and we go our separate ways,” said Iguodala, 33, who is known for being as aware of social issues as he is sarcastic. “Y’all might write about it. I might call him and say, ‘If they ask, just say our schedules conflicted.’ And then if y’all write something, we’ll say, ‘Fake News.’ ”

Give Iguodala credit, at least he’s keeping a sense of humor about the entire thing.

(Via USA Today Sports)