Andre Iguodala Is Not A Lock To Return To The Warriors In Free Agency

06.19.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Now that the Golden State Warriors have reclaimed the NBA title, their next order of business is to make sure they keep their core intact. That starts with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, who are both set to enter free agency on July 1, although the organization has every reason to be confident that they’ll re-sign for the long-term.

For their other complementary pieces, things aren’t nearly as clear-cut. Last week, a report emerged via the Mercury News that Andre Iguodala and the Warriors were close to ironing out a deal that would keep him in Golden State for the foreseeable future and, furthermore, that he wasn’t even considering signing with other teams.

That now appears to have been wishful thinking, at least on somebody’s part. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Around The Web

TAGS2017 nba free agencyANDRE IGUODALAGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP