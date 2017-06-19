Andre Iguodala Is Not A Lock To Return To The Warriors In Free Agency

Getty Image

Now that the Golden State Warriors have reclaimed the NBA title, their next order of business is to make sure they keep their core intact. That starts with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, who are both set to enter free agency on July 1, although the organization has every reason to be confident that they’ll re-sign for the long-term.

For their other complementary pieces, things aren’t nearly as clear-cut. Last week, a report emerged via the Mercury News that Andre Iguodala and the Warriors were close to ironing out a deal that would keep him in Golden State for the foreseeable future and, furthermore, that he wasn’t even considering signing with other teams.

That now appears to have been wishful thinking, at least on somebody’s part. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical: