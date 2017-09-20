Getty Image

Andre Iguodala re-signed with the Warriors this summer on a 3-year, $48 million contract to keep the 2015 Finals MVP in the Bay and, in turn, keep the core of the Warriors’ superteam intact. Kevin Durant’s decision to take even less than expected in contract negotiations played a major role in Golden State bringing back their key sixth man, as they could up their offer to a competitive number on the market.

There were reports at the time that Iguodala was seriously considering leaving Golden State, but we never knew just how close it was to being a reality. In a new story from ESPN’s Chris Haynes documenting Iguodala’s hectic day of free agency, it was revealed just how close he came to trying to work out a deal with the Warriors’ sudden top rivals in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets.

According to Haynes, Iguodala listened to calls and pitches from the Lakers and Kings, with L.A. pushing for a 1-year, $20 million deal similar to what J.J. Redick got in Philadelphia, while the Kings were pushing hard with big money (the story doesn’t note exactly how much, but likely more than the $16 million per year he eventually agreed to).