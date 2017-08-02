Getty Image

Andre Roberson famously struggled in the playoffs from the charity stripe, to the point that the Houston Rockets gave him the hack-a-Shaq treatment and proceeded to laugh at his misses on the bench.

Russell Westbrook wasn’t happy about it, and now that Roberson signed a new deal with the Thunder he’s set out to fix his poor free throw shooting form.

The Oklahoman caught up with Roberson and chronicled his summer of free throw shooting advice, which has come from strangers of all shapes and sizes.