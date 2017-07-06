Andre Roberson Defended Himself On Twitter After He Was Accused Of Being A Bad Tipper

07.06.17

Tipping is a complicated thing in our modern world. It’s a cultural touchstone that is far from universal. Expectations are different in certain places and countries, and even different generations of the same culture may weigh tipping for services rendered differently.

Andre Roberson plays basketball for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he’s one example of the social quandary that is tipping. Roberson signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Thunder on Wednesday that makes him a significantly more wealthy man than he was before the Fourth of July.

To celebrate, he went out with some friends to a place called the Chupacabra Cantina in Austin, TX. Roberson ordered a bottle and paid his tab, sure, but the guy who served him was angry enough with the transaction that he called him out directly on Twitter. And yes, he had the receipt.

