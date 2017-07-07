Even Andre Roberson’s Thunder Teammates Couldn’t Help Roasting Him For Not Tipping Well

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.07.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Andre Roberson just can’t catch a break. First he signs a new contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder and gets called out for being a poor tipper. Then he tries to give a shout to his teammates and they join the chorus of people saying he’s a cheapskate.

Roberson was trying to change the subject after he got caught up in a mild tipping scandal earlier in the week. The Thunder small forward had just signed a 3-year, $30 million contract and bought a pricey bottle of booze to celebrate with some friends in Texas. But when the bartender called him out for leaving a $13 dollar tip in a $487 bottle, Roberson got defensive.

The internet’s reaction to this was a mixed bag, but Roberson weathered the storm and changed the subject late Thursday by shouting out his teammates Enes Kanter and Steven Adams.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSAndre RobersonEnes KanterNBA Free Agency 2017Steven Adams

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 24 hours ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 day ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 4 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 4 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 4 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 7 days ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP