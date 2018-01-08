Andrea Bargnani, And The 2006 Draft We Lost

01.08.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Andrea Bargnani hasn’t retired, but he doesn’t sound unhappy with the idea.

In a social media post, the top overall pick in the 2006 draft explained his recent decision not to seek employment as a basketball player in 2017-18, Sportnando passed the translation along:

In all (or almost all) the messages you ask me the same things, the questions that you make me when you stop me on the streets: how I am and when I come back.

And…

So, I wanted to tell you that I am physically fine but, after the breaching of my last two contracts, wanted by myself, I am not looking for a club. All of the news you have read on my on newspapers, especially market news, have been invented (and this is nothing new).

The reasons why I am not looking for a team are a lot and almost all of them are personal.

It is always good when concepts transcend translation. There’s a lot going on here, the 32-year old former Toronto Raptor wants us to understand, but nothing you need to know about.

