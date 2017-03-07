The Best Front Courts In NBA History

Andrew Bogut Lasted About Two Minutes In Cleveland Before Getting Hurt

03.06.17

Andrew Bogut‘s time as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers may be measured in seconds.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 Draft lasted about a minute in Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat. Bogut entered the game off the bench early in the second quarter and almost immediately tumbled to the floor.

In his first game with Cleveland, Andrew Bogut injured his leg and had to be helped off the court. #NBA #Cavs

Bogut hobbled to the court after banging knees trying to defend Okaro White near the baseline when the two forwards knocked knees. Bogut tried standing on his own but fell to the court in pain near the scorer’s table. He was helped off by trainers and did not return. A Cavs.com reported said that he will undergo x-rays and have his status updated later this evening.

