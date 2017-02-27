Getty Image

The NBA trade deadline came and went last Thursday with most of the NBA’s top contenders standing pat. The top two teams in both conferences (the Cavs, Warriors, Spurs and Celtics) all saw the deadline pass without making a move.

The biggest moves made by a serious playoff contender were the Raptors acquisition of P.J. Tucker to help out in their wing rotation (and of course adding Serge Ibaka before the All-Star break), the Rockets adding Lou Williams from the Lakers and the Wizards trading for Bojan Bogdanovic. However, the race for bolstering bench units with veterans didn’t end with the deadline. If anything, it only started heating up.

When the trade deadline hit, it meant a number of teams would be looking to unload some veteran contracts by way of buyout. The Mavericks waived Deron Williams and he’s expected to sign in Cleveland soon to provide some much needed point guard help for the Cavs. On Monday, a number of other veterans hit the buyout market as Andrew Bogut, Jose Calderon and Brandon Jennings all were officially waived.