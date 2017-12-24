Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team trying to find itself and, in time, finding a way forward as a franchise. Rookie Lonzo Ball’s inconsistent play may be the story of the season for L.A., but what happens this summer is the more intriguing and, ultimately more important for the franchise.

The Lakers are in a bit of cap trouble with some big contracts on the books they want to get rid of, because their president Magic Johnson has publicly stated they want to sign two max free agents despite not having anywhere near enough money. Signing LeBron James and Paul George is their dream, but one that’s dying as they’re losing confidence that they can move Luol Deng without sacrificing an important pick or young player they want to build around, such as surprise standout Kyle Kuzma.

Those kind of talks aren’t supposed to be the focus for players on the current version of the Lakers, but it’s inevitable. Andrew Bogut says that the future of the Lakers has taken a toll on the current version of the team, especially since they have so many young players that have never had to deal with so many trade talks and uncertainty before. He spoke with the media on Saturday and said the “salary cap situation” has been tough for the young team to think about.