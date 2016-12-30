Shutterstock/NBA

If you told me that an NBA center was buying in on the downright stupid Pizzagate scandal, I would’ve put my money on Spencer Hawes and his Obama toilet paper. Instead, it was Aussie Andrew Bogut who raised eyebrows when he tweeted in November that anyone involved with the supposed conspiracy deserved life in prison dot dot dot OR WORSE!

If only 1% of this #pizzagate scandal is true, all people involved deserve life in prison (or worse). #sick — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) November 24, 2016

In a since-deleted follow-up tweet, Bogut laughed at a person for mentioning that Snopes has already debunked this dumb, dumb, oh-so-dumb make-believe story that a pizzeria in Washington DC is the secret home of a pedolphile ring, and the operation was supposedly linked to Hillary Clinton through the emails of her former campaign chair John Podesta. None of it is true, of course, but fake news is the new real news and real news is the work of lizard people or something, and people with guns will take justice into their own hands, even if their intel sucks. Also, Snopes is run by George Soros, chemtrails make people like Creed, and fluoride turns people into super-gay werewolf assassins. Crazy sh*t.

Bogut presumably slurped up the trail of sex sauce when he followed Pizzagate truthers like Mike Cernovich and InfoWars, among others, on Twitter. He also claimed, in more since-deleted tweets, that the evidence was there (“pics on their own social media accounts were perfectly normal”) so something had to be going on, even if those pics he claims he saw were taken from other places by his fellow truthers and spread through Twitter bots and fake news sites in order to further impose their incredibly stupid conspiracy on people who would buy speakers out of a van.

On Friday, though, things somehow took a turn for the dumber. Pizzagate truthers on Reddit, led by “WhiteGenocideXLV,” have declared Bogut a Pizzagate “hero” and want him as the top Google search result for that word, because they believe his “mysterious” knee injury is a lie. No, he’s not injured, they say, wiping Bugles crumbs from their mouths with their shirt sleeves. He was benched for BELIEVING the TRUTH.