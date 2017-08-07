Getty Image

You can effectively cross the Timberwolves off of the list of potential destinations to land Kyrie Irving. Minnesota, after landing Jimmy Butler from the Bulls on NBA Draft night, were among Irving’s preferred landing spots after he requested a trade from the Cavaliers.

However, to this point, the Wolves had been unwilling to part ways with a package strong enough to get Cleveland to pull the trigger. A big reason why was their withholding of former Cavs No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins in a deal. The Cavs have been adamant about landing a young quality player on a rookie deal in an Irving trade, and after Zach LaVine was dealt to the Bulls, Wiggins is the only player on Minnesota that made sense — Karl-Anthony Towns is as close to untouchable as there is in the NBA.

Wiggins’ inclusion was a hold up, and now it appears as though Minnesota is slamming the door on an Irving trade by claiming Wiggins will not be traded. According to Sid Hartman of the Star-Tribune, owner Glen Taylor told him at Vikings camp on Monday that the focus of the organization is on signing Wiggins long-term and Taylor insisted he wouldn’t be dealt.