The Timberwolves Want Andrew Wiggins To Promise He’ll Improve Before Offering A Max Deal

08.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It sure sounds like Andrew Wiggins is going to stay in Minnesota for a long time. After Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said that Wiggins is not on the table in a possible move to bring Kyrie Irving to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the next step is for Minnesota to agree with a long-term deal with the former No. 1 overall pick.

But before anything happens with Wiggins, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports that Taylor wants to sit down for a 1-on-1 meeting with him. This is apparently pretty normal, but during the course of their chat, Taylor wants Wiggins to promise that he is going to commit to getting better at all aspects of the game.

TAGSANDREW WIGGINSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

