I love Andrew Wiggins. No fear. pic.twitter.com/gczVgB0TP6 — NBA Bulletin (@TheNBABulletin) December 31, 2016

Andrew Wiggins, aka one-half of the Timberwolves’ Bounce Brothers, has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with. With just over two minutes remaining in Minnesota’s blowout win over the Bucks on Friday night, Wiggins really could’ve opted to dial it in for the rest of the game. Instead, he decided to add another highlight-reel jam to his resume and leave us wondering yet again why he refuses to compete in the dunk contest at All-Star Weekend.

After beating his man off the dribble, the third-year wing absolutely erupted in the lane for for a vicious tomahawk slam over Miles Plumlee. The Wolves would go on to win 116-99. Wiggins led the way for his team with 31 points on 10-of-18 from the floor, to go along with six assists, five rebounds, and a steal, while fellow Bounce Bro Zach LaVine added 24 points on 9-of-17 from the field, including a red-hot 6-of-9 from behind the arc. Karl-Anthony Town also chipped in with a huge double-double: 18 points and 16 boards on efficient 7-of-12 shooting.

Minnesota was able to withstand a concerted effort from Milwaukee’s own impressive young core of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, who scored 25 and 20 points, respectively. They also got 12 points from Michael Beasley.