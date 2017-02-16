Twitter

Andrew Wiggins had options here, and he choose to drop the hammer on a person’s soul, and we respect that.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star threw down a vicious posterizaton on Nikola Jokić late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night. Wiggins drove the lane and threw down the dunk right in the face of a helpless Jokić, who defended in vain as the Timberwolves’ lead grew from seven to nine, and his ego shrank a few sizes, to boot.

It’s not as humiliating as getting dunked on and then ridden like a dinosaur, but it’s pretty close.

If you pause the video a moment before Wiggins took off, it actually looks like he might be pulling up for a jumper in the lane. That would have probably worked—he hit 15 shots from the field—but towering over a 6-foot-11 Serbian and completely destroying him on your way to the rim is probably a much more satisfying solution to the scoring equation Wiggins was faced with. Whatever works for you, man. I don’t want any trouble.

One more angle of @22wiggins slam on Jokic, Maple Jordan was wayyyy up there 🍁🍁🍁 pic.twitter.com/bjrKiz3ob9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 16, 2017

It was part of a massive night for Wiggins, who finished with 40 in the 112-99 Timberwolves win over the Nuggets. It was his second straight 40+ point outing, though if you only came here for dunks, he’s got plenty of those on back order for you.