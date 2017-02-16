Best Dunkers In The NBA

Andrew Wiggins Welcomed Nikola Jokić To The Wall With This Towering Posterization

02.15.17 1 hour ago

Twitter

Andrew Wiggins had options here, and he choose to drop the hammer on a person’s soul, and we respect that.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star threw down a vicious posterizaton on Nikola Jokić late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night. Wiggins drove the lane and threw down the dunk right in the face of a helpless Jokić, who defended in vain as the Timberwolves’ lead grew from seven to nine, and his ego shrank a few sizes, to boot.

It’s not as humiliating as getting dunked on and then ridden like a dinosaur, but it’s pretty close.

If you pause the video a moment before Wiggins took off, it actually looks like he might be pulling up for a jumper in the lane. That would have probably worked—he hit 15 shots from the field—but towering over a 6-foot-11 Serbian and completely destroying him on your way to the rim is probably a much more satisfying solution to the scoring equation Wiggins was faced with. Whatever works for you, man. I don’t want any trouble.

It was part of a massive night for Wiggins, who finished with 40 in the 112-99 Timberwolves win over the Nuggets. It was his second straight 40+ point outing, though if you only came here for dunks, he’s got plenty of those on back order for you.

TAGSANDREW WIGGINSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNikola Jokic

Around The Web

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 16 hours ago 32 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP