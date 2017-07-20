Getty Image

Few teams had as active an offseason as the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer, as Tom Thibodeau got to work making a number of moves to retool the roster to be a legitimate playoff contender in 2017-18. Minnesota got started by dealing Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine for Jimmy Butler, and then traded Ricky Rubio in order to create cap space to sign Jeff Teague as a replacement in free agency.

The most recent signing for Minnesota, and likely the last major move this offseason, was landing veteran scorer and former Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford after he was bought out by the Hawks. With Crawford, Teague, and Butler on board, the Timberwolves suddenly have a mix of veterans and young, budding stars in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Towns still has two years left on his rookie deal, while Wiggins will come up for a new deal in 2018.

Rather than wait for Wiggins to hit restricted free agency next summer, the Timberwolves plan on getting an extension done before the October 16 deadline for a designated rookie-scale extension.