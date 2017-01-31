Andrew Wiggins Turned On The Jets To Take Flight Against The Magic

Can Andrew Wiggins fly? The answer is yes. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/poYcYEorho — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2017

Andrew Wiggins is not an airplane, but he sure can fly.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star had the dunk of the night Monday against the Orlando Magic. The nasty dunk saw Wiggins turn on the jets and posterize Nikola Vucevic in the lane in the fourth quarter.

First, Wiggins ball-faked Aaron Gordon into an out-of-body experience at the 3-point line. With the initial defender out of the way, he raced to the hoop and took flight. Wiggins breezed by a hapless Vucevic and blasted off to bring down a thunderous dunk. Take another look.